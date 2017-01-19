Hypnotism Quiz

Orlando/Threeâ Lions/Gettyâ Images
You are getting very, very sleepy as you listen to the sound of my voice. How much do you know about hypnosis?
What happens during hypnosis?
The subject is open to suggestions.
When a person is hypnotized, she is relaxed ... but in a mental state that allows her to be much more open to suggestion from the hypnotist.
The subject is unconscious.
The subject is under mind control.
Question 2 of 30
The term "hypnosis" comes from a Greek word that means what?
transform
sleep
If you find yourself becoming very, very sleepy, maybe it's because the term originated from a Greek word that refers to sleep.
trance
Question 3 of 30
True or False: People who undergo hypnosis are under full control of their actions.
true
Contrary to popular misconception, people who are hypnotized aren't puppets or zombies -- they are in full control of their actions.
false
Question 4 of 30
What are "post hypnotic suggestions"?
positive suggestions for self improvement
Many therapists believe that positive suggestions made during hypnosis can influence a subject's thoughts and behaviors following the hypnosis session.
drugs used to boost hypnotism effects
a nap you take following hypnosis
Question 5 of 30
What is hypnotherapy?
physical massage accompanied by mental relaxation
drug-assisted hypnosis
psychotherapy that uses hypnosis
With hypnotherapy, a therapist hypnotizes a patient and uses suggestion in the hopes of creating lasting positive emotional and mental effects.
Question 6 of 30
What is a "mentalist"?
a hypnotherapist
a performance artist
The word mentalist is typically used to describe performance artists who may conjure all sorts of abilities, from divination, to mind control, to hypnosis.
a con artist
Question 7 of 30
When did psychologists first associate hypnosis with the potential for tapping into the subconscious mind?
the early 18th century
the late 19th century
In the late 1800s, researchers like Sigmund Freud began to see hypnosis as a way to connect a person with the unconscious mind.
the early 20th century
Question 8 of 30
A Scottish surgeon named James Braid came up with the word "hypnotism" as short for what other term?
sympathetic system release
brain massage
neuro-hypnotism
The term neuro-hypnotism had already been in use by the middle of the 19th century. Braid helped shorten it to simply hypnotism.
Question 9 of 30
James Braid said that there were how many stages of hypnosis?
three
He named the three stages "sub-hypnotic," "full hypnotic" and "hypnotic coma."
four
six
Question 10 of 30
True or False: Stage hypnotism is ultimately the same thing as clinical hypnotism.
true
false
Stage hypnotism is performance art that accentuates a subject's willingness to act in front of others. Clinical hypnotism takes a more rigorous and scientific approach to this craft.
Question 11 of 30
What is hypnotic induction?
a sleeping pill
a special type of metronome
a process used to create the state of hypnosis
Hypnotic induction is any process that the practitioner uses to create a sense of hypnosis in the subject. Often, visual aids are used for induction.
Question 12 of 30
How did social psychologists Sarbin and Coe refer to hypnotism?
It was basically meditation.
It was role playing.
These particular psychologists viewed hypnosis through the lens of role theory, and they saw hypnosis as a type of role playing.
It was mental fraud.
Question 13 of 30
Why are pocket watches often used for hypnotic induction?
They're visually arresting.
Because they come with chains that make them easy to swing back and forth -- and are visually entrancing -- pocket watches are the stereotypical tool of the hypnotist. But any visually arresting object will do the trick.
They tend to tick very loudly.
They have perfect balance.
Question 14 of 30
True or False: Under the guidance of a trained practitioner, just about anyone can be hypnotized.
true
false
Not everyone is susceptible to hypnosis. Some people don't react openly to the idea of suggestibility, making it nearly impossible for the hypnotist to put the subject under his spell.
Question 15 of 30
In what year was the Stanford Hypnotic Susceptibility Scale developed?
1912
1933
1959
The so-called Stanford Scale is made up of various tasks that test a subject's cognitive and motor skills. The idea is to rate just how susceptible a particular person is to hypnosis.
Question 16 of 30
How does a hypnotist know when a subject has been hypnotized?
He snores softly.
He responds to suggestions.
A subject that responds to suggestions is probably hypnotized … or at least pretending to be hypnotized.
His eyes close.
Question 17 of 30
To what does "Braidism" refer?
using relaxants to assist hypnosis
using visual stimuli to induce hypnosis
Hypnotists often use visual tools to create the hypnotic trance in their subjects. A slowly swinging object, for example, causes people to fixate with their eyes and then slowly become hypnotized.
using physical restraints on hypnotized subjects
Question 18 of 30
When did our modern notion of hypnotism first take hold?
1700s
An Austrian doctor named Franz Mesmer conceived many of our ideas of hypnosis. He was mocked, however, for saying that hypnosis involved a flow of magical energy transferred from the hypnotist to the subject.
1800s
1900s
Question 19 of 30
True or False: Some people can cure bad behaviors with one season of hypnotherapy.
true
false
Hypnotherapy isn't magic -- the process uses mental conditioning to help patients improve their behaviors for the betterment of their lives.
Question 20 of 30
In Hypnotic Induction Profile, what's one sign that a person is fully hypnotized?
Their limbs flop.
Their eyes roll backwards.
In this particular profile, if a person's eyes roll back into his or her head, hypnosis is successful. The more the whites of the eyes are showing, the better.
They are naked.
Question 21 of 30
What is the placebo effect?
witchcraft
snake oil
a simulated medical treatment
The so-called placebo effect relies on simulated medical treatments. In many cases, patients who merely believe that a medication is working will show positive results. Hypnosis relies heavily on the placebo effect to generate its results.
Question 22 of 30
Which trait shows that you might be more susceptible to hypnosis than most people?
You rarely daydream.
You speak to dead people.
You had imaginary friends as a child.
People with active imaginations -- like those who have vivid recollections of imaginary playmates -- tend to be more susceptible to hypnosis than people who swerve more towards realism.
Question 23 of 30
True or False: No one really uses hypnotherapy for pain management.
true
false
Hypnotherapy can not only help patients break bad habits, but it can assist people in addressing physical pain.
Question 24 of 30
What is NOT an example of "environmental hypnosis"?
a scary horror movie
a dull book
Any experience that causes you to be completely absorbed can be considered hypnotic. A boring book is more likely to make you feel distracted or restless.
highway driving
Question 25 of 30
For about how long has hypnosis been used in conjunction with cognitive behavioral therapy?
since about 1950
Since the middle of the 20th century, many psychologists have viewed hypnosis as a helpful tool in restructuring the behaviors of their patients. Many people have reaped the benefits of this combined approach.
since about 1980
since about 1910
Question 26 of 30
In the 1840s, James Braid wrote about the similarities between hypnotism and what other activity?
meditation
Braid noticed that there were many similarities between hypnosis and Eastern meditation practices, and he noted that they shared many of the same benefits, too.
singing
rigorous exercise
Question 27 of 30
True or False: No one has ever been hypnotized and then permanently remained in a hypnotic state.
true
One myth of hypnosis is that a subject might fall into a state of hypnosis and then never return to reality. Hypnosis might offer a temporary relief from reality, but it's not a permanent state.
false
Question 28 of 30
How did Sigmund Freud first react to the idea of hypnotherapy?
He loved it.
At first, Freud was, shall we say, entranced by the idea of hypnosis. Eventually, though, he decided that psychoanalysis was a better way to address the human mind.
He was wary of the idea.
He thought it was ridiculous.
Question 29 of 30
What is "mesmerism"?
slang for the first type of hypnotism
Franz Mesmer was so closely intertwined with hypnotism in the 1700s that hypnotism was often simply called "mesmerism."
hypnotism aided by crystal balls
Mormonism involving hypnosis
Question 30 of 30
To what did Franz Mesmer attribute many of the benefits of hypnosis?
magnetic forces
Mesmer believed that hypnosis was a way to tap into the magnetic forces in the world all around us. These days, we understand that that power of the mind can help people learn and heal in many ways.
God's love
witchcraft
