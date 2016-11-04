Weather Myths Quiz

Petesphotography/Thinkstock
From ancient gods to your know-it-all next-door neighbor Gary, everyone thinks they know the weather. How much do you know about weather myths?
Question 1 of 30
True or False: Lightning does not strike the same location twice during a single storm.
true
false
It can and does strike certain objects repeatedly, particularly tall, isolated areas like skyscrapers.
Question 2 of 30
Jupiter was the storm god of which culture?
Romans
In ancient Rome, Jupiter was often given a thunderbolt to represent his stormy powers.
Greeks
Egyptians
Question 3 of 30
Why should you open all of the windows in your house during a tornado?
to equalize interior and exterior pressure
to prevent the glass from being broken
You don't need to open the windows.
Don't waste your time trying to "equalize pressure" by opening the windows. It doesn't work, and you're burning time that you could use to get to safety.
Question 4 of 30
Where is the sunniest area of the United States?
the Midwest
the Southwest
It's a myth that Florida is exceptionally sunny; the sunbaked areas of the southwestern U.S. have many more sunny days.
Florida, the Sunshine State
Question 5 of 30
What percentage of Atlantic tropical cyclone deaths are caused by very high winds?
up to 10 percent
High-winds are a hallmark of severe tropical storms but wind actually only causes 5 to 10 percent of fatalities.
up to 25 percent
up to 50 percent
Question 6 of 30
Dogoda is the Slavic goddess of which wind?
north wind
west wind
She's the goddess of the west wind, and unlike so many violent weather gods, she's known for gentleness and kindness.
east wind
Question 7 of 30
True or False: Tornadoes often hit large metropolitan areas.
true
It's a common misconception that twisters rarely hit big cities; they frequently cause damage in places like that.
false
Question 8 of 30
A rain god called Chaac would have been found in which culture?
Mayan
The Mayans gave Chaac a wicked-looking lightning axe, ostensibly so he could chop open the skies.
Aztec
Native American
Question 9 of 30
What is a waterspout?
a tornado over water
Waterspouts are just tornadoes that occur over water, not a different category of weather event.
a miniature hurricane
a cyclone
Question 10 of 30
Why don't tornadoes cross major rivers and big bodies of water?
They do cross bodies of water.
Tornadoes aren't slowed down by water and in some cases will travel right through or over rivers and lakes.
The water suppresses their rotation.
The water temperatures are different than air temperatures.
Question 11 of 30
Why do some people put large Xs made from tape on their windows during severe storms?
to deter lightning
to keep them from breaking
The idea is that the tape will prevent high winds from breaking the glass, but in reality it just causes larger, heavier glass shards to form.
to ward off hail
Question 12 of 30
True or False: Chicago is one of the windiest cities in the U.S.
true
false
It's "Windy City" nickname refers to local politics, not weather -- there are plenty of cities that are windier than Chicago.
Question 13 of 30
In which corner of your basement should you hide during a tornado?
northeast
southwest
It doesn't matter.
One old myth says that you should hide in the southwest corner because many tornadoes approach from that direction, but really, it doesn't matter.
Question 14 of 30
True or False: Relative humidity is the best indicator of how sticky the air feels.
true
false
Humidity is only one factor in that awful sticky feeling — the air temperature and dew point are also critical components.
Question 15 of 30
Why should you abstain from alcohol in situations where you cannot get shelter from extreme cold?
It lowers your blood pressure.
It lowers blood flow to your skin and constricts blood flow.
Alcohol makes you feel warmer for a while but it reduces blood flow to your skin and constricts blood flow in general. In situations where you can't find warm shelter it can kill you.
It makes you susceptible to pneumonia.
Question 16 of 30
Ehecatl is the Aztec god of which weather phenomenon?
wind
Some temples to this god were ingeniously built in a cylindrical shape to minimize air resistance.
hurricanes
lightning
Question 17 of 30
Why are highway overpasses a dangerous place to hide during tornadoes?
Overpasses attract tornadoes.
Winds are channeled under bridges.
Overpasses can dangerously focus and twist winds, and they're elevated, meaning you're more vulnerable to flying debris.
Many underpasses collapse.
Question 18 of 30
The largest snowflakes tend to form when what temperatures are present?
the 20s (Fahrenheit)
Temps in the 20s tend to produce the biggest snowflakes, and it is never "too cold" to snow.
the 30s (Fahrenheit)
the 10s (Fahrenheit)
Question 19 of 30
In the U. S., thunderstorms generally move in which direction?
west to east
Storms can move in any direction, but mostly they move from west to east; assuming that a storm can move in only one direction can have fatal consequences.
north to south
east to west
Question 20 of 30
True or False: Relative humidity can be less than 100 percent when it is raining.
true
It takes time and a lot of evaporation for humidity to hit 100 percent during a rainstorm, especially if the humidity was low before the rain started.
false
Question 21 of 30
True or False: Tornadoes have been documented above 20,000 feet.
true
false
Tornadoes can and do occur in the mountains and have been spotted at 10,00 feet. However, none have been documented at 20,000 feet.
Question 22 of 30
In cold weather, which part of your body loses heat the fastest?
your head
your neck
There's no difference.
Relative to other body parts, you lose heat about the same all over your body, meaning you should cover everything in extreme cold.
Question 23 of 30
True or False: Hurricanes are the deadliest type of weather.
true
false
Cold temperatures are by far the deadliest weather event, accounting for more than half of fatalities.
Question 24 of 30
How much water does it take to float most vehicles off of a roadway?
2 feet
Many people mistakenly believe that large vehicles can drive through 3 or 4 feet of water, but it often takes only 2 to float a vehicle off of a road and into danger.
3 feet
4 feet
Question 25 of 30
True or False: It's not snowed in Miami for 100 years.
true
false
In 2010, a crazy cold front dropped sleet and flurries in Miami, although none of it amounted to much.
Question 26 of 30
What percentage of tornadoes are actively warned about in advance?
50 percent
80 percent
It's a myth that we can't predict tornadoes accurately. Forecasters issue warnings for 80 percent of tornadoes that pop up during storms.
15 percent
Question 27 of 30
Perun is the Slavic god of which weather event?
hail
lightning and thunder
Perun was the god of lightning and thunder, and he was also considered the king of the gods.
tornadoes
Question 28 of 30
True or False: Cold air does NOT make you sick.
true
Cold air alone doesn't really cause illness. Being stuck inside all winter with a bunch of sick people, though, is a sure-fire way to become ill.
false
Question 29 of 30
What's the average accuracy of winter storm warnings that are issued about 17 hours in advance?
about 90 percent
If you're used to bashing the incompetence of local forecasters, understand that when it comes to winter storm warnings they are usually correct in about 90 percent of cases.
about 70 percent
about 50 percent
Question 30 of 30
True or False: Flash flooding happens only near streams and riverbeds.
true
false
Flash flooding can happen almost anywhere, including city streets that are nowhere near a river.
