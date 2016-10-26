Mysterious Taxonomy: The Cryptids Quiz

They lurk in the dark woods, the deep lakes, the uncharted oceans, the shadows of an old barn or a deserted city street — cryptids, creatures that defy categorization and sometimes logic. It's time to earn your degree in cryptozoology. The final exam: Identify these 30 cryptids based on their descriptions.
Question 1 of 30
Question 2 of 30
Question 3 of 30
Question 4 of 30
Question 5 of 30
Question 6 of 30
Question 7 of 30
Question 8 of 30
Question 9 of 30
Question 10 of 30
Question 11 of 30
Question 12 of 30
Question 13 of 30
Question 14 of 30
Question 15 of 30
Question 16 of 30
Question 17 of 30
Question 18 of 30
Question 19 of 30
Question 20 of 30
Question 21 of 30
Question 22 of 30
Question 23 of 30
Question 24 of 30
Question 25 of 30
Question 26 of 30
Question 27 of 30
Question 28 of 30
Question 29 of 30
Question 30 of 30
Follow us
YouTube