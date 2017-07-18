Still Searching for Bigfoot

flickr.com/Jimmy Emerson, DVM. A Bigfoot crossing sign on Pike's Peak Road in Colorado warns drivers of the potential for Bigfoot sightings in the area.

Bigfoot, aka Sasquatch, Yeti or Wood Booger, is one of the most beloved myths in North America. Stories of a hairy, apelike hominid span countless cultures, through Europe, many Native American tribes, Australia and more. Scientists continue to argue over whether the Sasquatch is real, comparing numerous sightings with a lack of physical evidence and pointing to the number of hoaxes perpetrated around the legend. Now the guys at Stuff They Don't Want You To Know join the debate. Matt Frederick, Ben Bowlin and Noel Brown chat with David Bakara, the founder of Expedition: Bigfoot museum in Blue Ridge, Georgia, about the Search for Bigfoot in this episode of the podcast.

Bakara spent decades as a Bigfoot researcher with the Bigfoot Field Researchers Organization (BFRO). He left BFRO to open Expedition: Bigfoot with his wife, Malinda, in early 2016, in the North Georgia Mountains outside of Blue Ridge. It features stories of sightings, artwork, footprint casts and all kinds of lore about the mysterious Sasquatch. Bakara himself is full of facts: Bigfoot's diet is similar to a black bear's; given its size, it must eat around 10,000 calories a day; sightings are prevalent along the coast, especially in the Pacific Northwest, but extremely rare in the desert or flatlands. He points to artwork and stories across all continents and cultures as proof, maybe not of Bigfoot, but that there is certainly something strange out there. Needless to say, Bakara is a believer.

But if there are so many sightings, why, among other things, haven't there been any remains uncovered? Perhaps Bigfoot lives a supernaturally long time. Or maybe Bigfoot is coming to our forests from another dimension — possibly via mysterious staircases in the woods that lead to nowhere (except a good story).

Both of these theories could theoretically explain why no skeletons have been found, but they're a stretch to say the least. And Bakara claims that bones have been discovered and were even sent to the Smithsonian for testing, only to be lost and never mentioned again.

The best evidence of Bigfoot's existence to date are probably the Sierra Sounds recordings. The recordings were made in the woods in the 1970s by journalist Al Berry and avid outdoorsman Ron Morehead of what some claim to be several Bigfoot chattering to each other. The sounds are certainly otherworldly, and even skeptical scientists say the vocal range demonstrated is far outside a human's lung capacity.

So why hasn't more evidence been uncovered to say with certainty that Bigfoot is real? Bakara has a theory, but you'll have to listen to the podcast to find out what he thinks — and what Matt, Ben and Noel think, too. Whether Bigfoot, Sasquatch or Yeti is real, we do know one thing: Its status is legendary and will be for years to come.