10 Financial Tips for Preparing for Deployment

A little preparation can help you stabilize your finances while you're away from home. Jupiterimages/Creatas/ Thinkstock

Preparing for a military deployment can be hectic and stressful. A prolonged separation from friends and family isn't easy to handle, particularly if the deployment might bring the soldier into harm's way. On top of the emotional concerns a service member must contend with are financial needs.

While deployed, military personnel are still responsible for financial commitments back home. This can include everything from rental or mortgage payments to credit card debt to utilities. If the service member doesn't plan for these commitments, he or she could accrue significant debt while away from home.

Advertisement

In the United States, the government provides limited financial protection to members of the military who are on active duty. But in many cases, service members need to be aware of these protections to take advantage of them. Whether you have a wide network of friends and family members to help you maintain your finances while you're gone or even if you just have a few trusted people close to you, you need to put some thought into your finances before leaving.

On the next few pages, we'll take a look at 10 tips, listed in no particular order, that you should consider to get yourself ready for military deployment.