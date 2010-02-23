10 Financial Tips for Preparing for Deployment

Direct deposit is a great way to streamline your cash flow. Comstock Images/Comstock/ Thinkstock

Direct deposit is an effective way to streamline your finances while away. Your wages will automatically deposit into your account without any need for a visit to your bank's local branch. Check with your bank or credit union to find out what you'll need to do to set up direct deposit.

Many financial institutions will allow you to direct funds into multiple accounts. If you want to create an account specifically for expenses, you can designate a specific percentage of your check to deposit into that account with any remainder going into a separate account. For example, you may wish to set aside a portion of each check to go directly into a savings account.

You won't have to spend any time worrying about your designee making time to drop by the bank or the post office losing your check in the mail. Your account should receive your paycheck every pay day, just like clockwork.