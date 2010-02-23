10 Financial Tips for Preparing for Deployment

Electronic statements will let you keep an eye on your accounts even if you're on the other side of the world. Comstock/Comstock/ Thinkstock

Just because you aren't home to look over the bills doesn't mean you should remain uninformed. Many services offer an electronic statement option either in place of or in addition to paper statements. You'll be able to keep an eye on your bills even if you're on the other side of the world.

Mortgage companies, utilities, credit cards and other corporations offer electronic alternatives to paper billing in an effort to cut down on costs. It doesn't hurt that these companies can promote these services as green initiatives. In some cases, the companies may send you a notification via e-mail. In others, you'll have to visit the Web site of the respective company and create an account.

Electronic statements give you the opportunity to catch problems before they escalate. Deployment is stressful enough without the additional burden of financial surprises when you return home. Let your designee know you'll be receiving electronic statements while deployed. However, you may not be able to receive all your bills in electronic format, so make sure your designee knows which paper bills they'll need to review.