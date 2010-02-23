10 Financial Tips for Preparing for Deployment

Your bank or credit union may have special services designed for deployed military personnel. Some institutions will handle delays in payment or provide extensions with extra leeway for service members. Other services could include streamlined or discounted loan application processes and special seminars to help you understand all your options.

Some institutions may have other services available that have little to do with your finances. For instance, the credit union at Travis Air Force Base partners with the Red Cross to offer families of deployed service members the chance to record a video greeting. The greetings are sent to deployed service members around the world. While not every financial institution will have similar programs, it doesn't hurt to ask if there are any special services you can take advantage of while deployed.

