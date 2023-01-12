2022 Was NASA's Busiest Year in Decades

Some NASA missions in 2022 focused on protecting or learning more about Earth, while other missions were focused as far from Earth as possible.

Close to home, NASA nudged an asteroid off its trajectory, successfully demonstrating technology that could save Earth if an asteroid or comet was on a collision course with Earth.

Advertisement

The Double Asteroid Redirection Test, or DART, slammed the 1,340-pound (610-kilogram) DART spacecraft into an 11 billion-pound (5 billion-kilogram) asteroid called Dimorphos. Dimorphos is the smaller of a pair of asteroids that flew past Earth last year. The impact happened 6 million miles (11.7 million kilometers) from Earth and altered the asteroid's orbit by a small but measurable amount.

Dimorphos and its twin, Didymos, were never a threat to humanity, but NASA tracks potentially hazardous near-Earth objects for a reason, and DART showed that it would be possible to protect Earth from an asteroid impact.

NASA has also been studying water both near Earth and in distant solar systems. On Dec. 16, 2022, a Space-X rocket carried NASA's Surface Water and Ocean Topography satellite into orbit. This satellite will be looking down at Earth for three years in an attempt to survey nearly all the water on Earth's surface. The resulting data will be crucial in understanding how climate change is altering the world's oceans.

Looking out instead of down, NASA satellites also found two "water worlds" in a single star system 218 light years away. The planets are super-Earths, about 50 percent bigger than our planet, but they have thousands of times more water.

On average, Earth's oceans are about 2.5 miles (4 kilometers) deep. These two newly discovered exoplanets are covered in oceans 1,250 miles (2,000 kilometers) deep. The data astronomers are collecting on these planets is offering some of the best clues to date about these common super-Earths that may be more hospitable to life than Earth.

Finally, the new James Webb Space Telescope has been looking for distant galaxies as far from Earth as possible. Distant light is old light, so the James Webb Space Telescope is capturing images of galaxies from the first few hundred million years of the universe, allowing astronomers to learn a lot about what the infant universe was like.

" " The Artemis I mission launched the Orion capsule on a test trip around the moon aboard the Space Launch System rocket and was the first of a series of launches for the Artemis program. NASA/Kim Shiflett