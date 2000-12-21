How Alcohol Works

In addition to the brain, alcohol can affect other bodily functions, including the following:

Irritates the linings of the stomach and intestine: This can lead to vomiting.

Increases blood flow to the stomach and intestines: This increases secretions by these organs, most notably stomach acid secretion

Increases blood flow to the skin: This causes a person to sweat and look flushed. The sweating causes body heat to be lost, and the person's body temperature may actually fall below normal.

Reduces blood flow to muscles: This can lead to muscle aches, most notably when a person recovers from the alcohol (the " hangover ").

All of alcohol's effects continue until the ingested alcohol is eliminated by the body.