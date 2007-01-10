How Biomechatronics Works

Hugh Herr's group at MIT is developing a sieve integrated circuit electrode (an integrated circuit is a tiny plastic chip with an entire electrical circuit imprinted on it). In this setup, two stumps of nerve are connected through a guidance channel (a small tube that keeps the nerve endings close to each other). In the channel, there is a sieve with each hole connected to an electrode on an integrated circuit board. As the nerve fibers grow through the holes to connect with each end, they contact the electrodes, thereby creating an interface.

Advanced Orthotics and Prosthetic Devices

Hugh Herr's lab is also making prosthetic devices that better mimic true human movements:

