How Carrier Battle Groups Work

The Carrier Battle Group in Action
- Accomplish the assigned mission
- Defend the battle group against any type of enemy attack
The defensive role is an around-the-clock operation. Carrier battle groups must be constantly vigilant against attack from the air, from the sea and from underwater.
To accomplish its mission, a carrier air wing typically consists of nine squadrons, with 70 to 80 total aircraft. The more notable aircraft include:
- The F/A-18 Hornet - A single-seat strike fighter jet designed to take out enemy aircraft as well as ground targets
Photo courtesy Department of Defense - Defense Visual Information Center
F/A-18 Hornet
- The F-14 Tomcat - A two-seat fighter jet optimized for air superiority (A carrier's F-14 squadron is a crucial weapon in protecting the carrier battle group.)
Photo courtesy Department of Defense - Defense Visual Information Center
F-14 Tomcat preparing to refuel
Photo courtesy Department of Defense - Defense Visual Information Center
Flight deck personnel aboard the USS Kitty Hawk aircraft carrier preparing to launch an F-14 Tomcat
- The E-2C Hawkeye - A tactical warning and control system aircraft (The aircraft's advanced radar system lets the air wing keep the fighter jets updated on enemy activity.)
Photo courtesy Department of Defense - Defense Visual Information Center
C-2 Greyhound launching from the USS Kitty Hawk
- The S-3B Viking - A subsonic jet aircraft primarily used to take out enemy submarines
Photo courtesy Department of Defense - Defense Visual Information Center
S-3B Viking parking aboard the USS Kitty Hawk
- The EA-6B Prowler - An electronic warfare aircraft (The Prowler's mission is to jam enemy radar and intercept enemy communications.)
Photo courtesy Department of Defense - Defense Visual Information Center
EA-6B Prowler aboard the aircraft carrier USS John F. Kennedy
- The SH-60 Seahawk - A twin-engine helicopter primarily used to attack enemy submarines and in search-and-rescue operations
Photo courtesy Department of Defense - Defense Visual Information Center
SH-60B Seahawk, in the USS Saratoga carrier battle group
To provide a defensive view of the area, the destroyers have powerful radar systems that look upward to search for incoming aircraft. The E-2C Hawkeye aircraft launched from the carrier fly overhead and use their radar to look downward, letting them see low-flying aircraft and ships that may be approaching from over the horizon. The destroyers and frigate use sonar and magnetic sensors to look for submarines approaching from underwater. The goal is to create a sealed bubble around the carrier, with nothing able to enter the bubble without approval.
