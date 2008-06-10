Comet Pictures

Comets are some of the most stunning elements of space. These clumps of dust and ice feature amazing tails that can stretch for thousands of miles. This gallery showcases some examples of comets.
The comet Hyakutake is seen in the skies over Florida. It is the brightest comet to appear in the last 20 years.
As comets travel closer to the sun, they begin to melt, which creates their long tails.
The comet Hale-Bopp appears in the sky over Florida.
Comet Hale-Bopp was discovered in 1995 by Alan Hale and Thomas Bopp.
Comet Hyakutake passes through the night sky.
Halley's Comet as it appeared on January 20, 1986. Comets are known for their long tails.
Comet Ikeya-Seki with its 75-million-mile long tail.
A shot of the comet Kohoutek. Comets have been known to slam into planets occasionally.
The Shoemaker-Levy 9 comet shortly before it impacted Jupiter.
The Shoemaker-Levy 9 comet slams into planet Jupiter.