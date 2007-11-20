The Mark VIII Cromwell A-27M Infantry Tank was equipped with the new six-pounder gun and had a top speed of 32 mph. It went into production in 1943. ©2007 Publications International, Ltd.

The Cromwell A-27M Infantry Tank was fast and agile. But, despite upgrades, it was not able to out-gun opposition tanks effectively. Find specifications for the British Cromwell A-27M Infantry Tank below.

Date of service: 1942

Country: Great Britain

Type: Cruiser Tank, Medium

Dimensions: Length, 6.4 m (21 ft); width, 3.05m (10 ft); height, 2.48 m (8.16 ft)

Combat weight: 24,948 kg (27.5 tons)

Engine: Rolls Royce Merlin Meteor V-12 gasoline

Armament: One 75mm Mark V main gun; two 7.92mm BESA machine guns

Crew: 5

Speed: 61 km/h (38 mph)

Range: 278 km (173 mi)

Obstacle/grade performance: 0.9 m (3 ft)

