Cromwell A-27M Infantry Tank Specifications
The Cromwell A-27M Infantry Tank was fast and agile. But, despite upgrades, it was not able to out-gun opposition tanks effectively. Find specifications for the British Cromwell A-27M Infantry Tank below.
Date of service: 1942
Country: Great Britain
Type: Cruiser Tank, Medium
Dimensions: Length, 6.4 m (21 ft); width, 3.05m (10 ft); height, 2.48 m (8.16 ft)
Combat weight: 24,948 kg (27.5 tons)
Engine: Rolls Royce Merlin Meteor V-12 gasoline
Armament: One 75mm Mark V main gun; two 7.92mm BESA machine guns
Crew: 5
Speed: 61 km/h (38 mph)
Range: 278 km (173 mi)
Obstacle/grade performance: 0.9 m (3 ft)