Hall, Asaph (18291907), a United States astronomer. In 1877 Hall discovered the two satellites of Mars, naming them Deimos and Phobos. He also made valuable studies of double stars and determined the rotation period of Saturn.

Hall was born in Goshen, Connecticut. He saved enough money while working as a carpenter to attend college briefly. He was a professor at the Naval Observatory in Washington, D.C., 186391, and at Harvard, 18961901.