Lovell, Sir Bernard

Lovell, Sir (Alfred Charles) Bernard (1913-), an English astronomer. In 1946 Lovell demonstrated the validity of using the techniques of radio astronomy to study meteors. During 1953-57, he supervised the construction of one of the world's largest radio telescopes at the University of Manchester's Jodrell Bank Experimental Station (now Nuffield Radio Astronomy Laboratories). He used the telescope for such work as tracking satellites, studying flares from distant stars, and investigating variations in the strength of radio signals from celestial objects.

Lovell received a Ph.D. in physics from the University of Bristol in 1936, then joined the Manchester faculty. He started developing the Jodrell Bank observatory in 1946, becoming observatory director and professor of radio astronomy in 1951. He was knighted in 1961. His books include The Individual and the Universe (1959).