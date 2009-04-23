Hubble, Edwin P. (Powell) (18891953), a United States astronomer. Hubble revolationized astronomy by showing that the universe is much larger than had been previously believed and by providing observational evidence for the theory of an expanding universe. One of his most important findingsthat the more distant a galaxy, the greater is the speed at which it is moving away from the Milky Wayis now known as Hubble's Law.

Hubble was born in Marshfield, Missouri. He received a B.S. degree from the University of Chicago in 1910. As a Rhodes Scholar he attended Oxford University, where he received a B.A. in 1912. He received a Ph.D. from the University of Chicago in 1917. Hubble was associated with the Mount Wilson Observatory from 1919 until his death, except during World War II, when he worked for the U.S. Army's Ballistic Research Laboratory.