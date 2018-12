Hoyle, Sir Fred (19152001), a British astronomer, noted for research on the development of stars. He helped formulate the steady-state theory of the universe, which holds that matter is continuously created as the universe expands, keeping the density of matter in the universe uniform. Hoyle attended Cambridge University. He joined the faculty there in 1945. He was knighted in 1972.

Hoyle left Cambridge in 1973 and went to the United States to continue his research.