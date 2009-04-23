Kuiper, Gerard Peter (1905-1973), a Dutch-American astronomer. An authority on the earth's moon, he directed the research on selection of sites for the manned moon landings of 1969-72. He made many discoveries, including a satellite of Uranus and one of Neptune. Kuiper originated a theory of the formation of the solar system from a cloud of dust.

Kuiper was born in the Netherlands. He attended the University of Leiden and received a Ph.D. in 1933. In 1936 he joined the University of Chicago faculty. He was director of the Yerkes Observatory in Wisconsin and of the McDonald Observatory in Texas, 1947-60, and then became director of the University of Arizona's Lunar-Planetary Laboratory.