Russell, Henry Norris (1877-1957), a United States astronomer. About 1913 he and Ejnar Hertzsprung independently noted certain relationships between stars that resulted in the Hertzsprung-Russell Diagram, a method of classifying stars.

Russell was born in Oyster Bay, New York. He received his Ph.D. at Princeton University in 1900. After doing research at Cambridge University in England, Russell returned to Princeton in 1905. He taught there until 1947, when he became a research associate at Harvard.