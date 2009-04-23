Pickering (family)

Pickering, the name of two brothers who were astronomers. They were born in Boston, Massachusetts.

Edward Charles Pickering

(18461919) was a professor of astronomy at Harvard University and director of Harvard College Observatory. His greatest achievement was in the development of the Harvard classification system for spectral types of stars and the publication of the Henry Draper catalog, a monumental work containing the positions, brightnesses, and spectral types of 225,000 stars. Pickering invented the meridian photometer, a device with which he measured the brightness of thousands of stars.

William Henry Pickering

(18581938) discovered Phoebe, the ninth moon of the planet Saturn. He made observations of the planet Mars from a branch of Harvard's observatory that he and his brother had established at Arequipa, Peru.