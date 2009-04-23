Struve (family)

Struve, the family name of three noted astronomers.

Friedrich Georg Wilhelm Von Struve

(17931864) studied double stars and pioneered in measuring stellar parallax (a method of determining a star's distance). He was born in Germany. He was director of the Pulkovo Observatory in St. Petersburg, Russia, 183962.

Otto Wilhelm Von Struve

(18191905) discovered about 500 double stars and a satellite of Uranus. He was born in Russia and succeeded his father, Friedrich, as director of the Pulkovo Observatory, 186289.

Otto Struve,

, (18971963) is credited with the discovery of interstellar hydrogen (1938). He showed that high-temperature stars rotate rapidly, and he contributed to the knowledge of stellar evolution. A grandson of Otto Wilhelm von Struve, he was born in Russia and went to the United States in 1921. He received a Ph.D. from the University of Chicago in 1923 and became a United States citizen in 1927. Struve directed the Yerkes and McDonald observatories (193247) and taught at several universities.