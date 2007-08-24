Michelangelo Buildings

This study of fortification for the Porta al Prato of Ognissanti (16 x 22-1/8 inches) by Michelangelo, done in pen and ink, watercolor, and red pencil, can be seen at Casa Buonarroti, Florence.

This Michelangelo study is of a fortification for the Porta al Prato of Ognissanti (c. 1529-30). None of the fortifications built by Michelangelo have survived, but the remaining drawings remind us of Michelangelo's expertise as an engineer. This skill would serve him well when he designed the piers and dome of St. Peter's Basilica.

The next building by Michelangelo is of a more peaceful kind: the Piazza del Campidoglio in Rome, built on the Capitoline Hill and meant to invoke the greatness of Rome's antiquity.

