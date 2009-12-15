10 Expensive Restorations

Expensive restorations went out of this world with all the work done to the International Space Station. iStockphoto.com /scibak

With estimates that top 100 billion dollars once all the repairs, expansions and updates are completed, the International Space Station is a pricey undertaking. Begun in 1998, it's a jointly operated orbiting laboratory and observation post that will also function as a base for other human forays into space.

Currently being assembled in low orbit, the completion date was originally set for 2006 but may now be delayed to 2010 and beyond. An estimated 80 shuttle trips will be necessary to complete the project. With the discovery of water on the moon and Mars, new interest and excitement in space colonization (at least as far as a base on the moon is concerned) may help free up enough money to get the project completed soon [source: Oberg].

Related Articles

Sources

AOC. "Capitol Construction. Architect of the Capitol. Undated. 11/24/09.http://www.aoc.gov/cc/capitol/capitol_construction.cfm

Beijing guide. "Great Wall Badaling Virtual Tour." Undated. 11/30/09.http://www.thebeijingguide.com/badaling/index.html

Boyle, Alan. "What's the Cost of the Space Station?" 8/25/06. 11/28/09.http://www.msnbc.msn.com/id/14505278/

Carlson, Jonas. "St. Peter's Basilica 360." Virtual Sweden. Undated. 11/30/09http://www.virtualsweden.se/project/st-peters-basilica

Field, D.M. "The World's Greatest Architecture Past and Present." Regency House Publishing Ltd. 2005

Howells, Trevor. "A Guide to the World's Greatest Buildings." Fog City Press. 2000

ICivilEngineer. "Pisa Tower Restoration." Undated. 12/1/09.http://www.icivilengineer.com/Big_Project_Watch/Pisa_Tower_Restoration/

Italy Guides. "Piazza del Campidoglio Virtual Tour." Undated. 11/30/09.http://www.italyguides.it/us/roma/rome/capitol/piazza_del_campidoglio.htm

Ithaca EDU. Chartres Cathedral - Virtual Tour." Undated. 11/27/09.http://www.ithaca.edu/chartres/newsplash.html

Koblin, John. "The Ten Most Expensive Buildings." 4/8/07. 11/24/09.http://www.observer.com/node/37076

Levy, Matthys and Mario Salvadori. "Why Buildings Fall Down. W. W. Norton and Co. 1992

Nova Online. "Fall of the Leaning Tower." Undated. 12/2/09.http://www.pbs.org/wgbh/nova/pisa/interventions.html

Nova. "International Space Station - Virtual Tour." Undated. 11/24/09.http://www.nova.org/~sol/station/iss.htm

Oberg, James. "International Space Station." World Book Online Reference Center. 2005. 2/2/09.http://www.nasa.gov/worldbook/intspacestation_worldbook.html

Random Facts. "The Great Wall of China. Undated 12/1/09.http://facts.randomhistory.com/2009/04/18_great-wall.html

Sacred Destinations. "Chartres Cathedral." Undated. 11/27/09http://www.sacred-destinations.com/france/chartres-cathedral

Simberg, Rand. "The Uncertain Future of the International Space Station." Popular Mechanics. 7/29/08. 11/28/09.http://www.popularmechanics.com/science/air_space/4275571.html

Travel China Guide. "Great Wall History." Undated. 12/1/09http://www.travelchinaguide.com/china_great_wall/history/

Tzonis, Alexander and Liane Lefaivre. "Architecture in Europe - Memory and Invention Since 1968." Thames and Hudson Ltd. 1992

U.S. Senate. "Capitol Building - Virtual Tour." Undated. 11/26/09.http://www.senate.gov/vtour/

USA Today. "London's Big Ben Rings in 150th Anniversary." 5/29/09. 12/2/09.http://www.usatoday.com/news/world/2009-05-29-big-ben-anniversary_N.htm