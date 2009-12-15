10 Expensive Restorations

With estimates that top 100 billion dollars once all the repairs, expansions and updates are completed, the International Space Station is a pricey undertaking. Begun in 1998, it's a jointly operated orbiting laboratory and observation post that will also function as a base for other human forays into space.
Currently being assembled in low orbit, the completion date was originally set for 2006 but may now be delayed to 2010 and beyond. An estimated 80 shuttle trips will be necessary to complete the project. With the discovery of water on the moon and Mars, new interest and excitement in space colonization (at least as far as a base on the moon is concerned) may help free up enough money to get the project completed soon [source: Oberg].
Related Articles
- Chartres Cathedral
- The Leaning Tower of Pisa
- St. Peter's Basilica and the Sistine Chapel
- The Great Wall of China
- The Tower of London
- Houses of Parliament
- Mont Saint-Michel
- Curiosity Project: 10 Sustainable Buildings
Sources
- AOC. "Capitol Construction. Architect of the Capitol. Undated. 11/24/09.http://www.aoc.gov/cc/capitol/capitol_construction.cfm
- Beijing guide. "Great Wall Badaling Virtual Tour." Undated. 11/30/09.http://www.thebeijingguide.com/badaling/index.html
- Boyle, Alan. "What's the Cost of the Space Station?" 8/25/06. 11/28/09.http://www.msnbc.msn.com/id/14505278/
- Carlson, Jonas. "St. Peter's Basilica 360." Virtual Sweden. Undated. 11/30/09http://www.virtualsweden.se/project/st-peters-basilica
- Field, D.M. "The World's Greatest Architecture Past and Present." Regency House Publishing Ltd. 2005
- Howells, Trevor. "A Guide to the World's Greatest Buildings." Fog City Press. 2000
- ICivilEngineer. "Pisa Tower Restoration." Undated. 12/1/09.http://www.icivilengineer.com/Big_Project_Watch/Pisa_Tower_Restoration/
- Italy Guides. "Piazza del Campidoglio Virtual Tour." Undated. 11/30/09.http://www.italyguides.it/us/roma/rome/capitol/piazza_del_campidoglio.htm
- Ithaca EDU. Chartres Cathedral - Virtual Tour." Undated. 11/27/09.http://www.ithaca.edu/chartres/newsplash.html
- Koblin, John. "The Ten Most Expensive Buildings." 4/8/07. 11/24/09.http://www.observer.com/node/37076
- Levy, Matthys and Mario Salvadori. "Why Buildings Fall Down. W. W. Norton and Co. 1992
- Nova Online. "Fall of the Leaning Tower." Undated. 12/2/09.http://www.pbs.org/wgbh/nova/pisa/interventions.html
- Nova. "International Space Station - Virtual Tour." Undated. 11/24/09.http://www.nova.org/~sol/station/iss.htm
- Oberg, James. "International Space Station." World Book Online Reference Center. 2005. 2/2/09.http://www.nasa.gov/worldbook/intspacestation_worldbook.html
- Random Facts. "The Great Wall of China. Undated 12/1/09.http://facts.randomhistory.com/2009/04/18_great-wall.html
- Sacred Destinations. "Chartres Cathedral." Undated. 11/27/09http://www.sacred-destinations.com/france/chartres-cathedral
- Simberg, Rand. "The Uncertain Future of the International Space Station." Popular Mechanics. 7/29/08. 11/28/09.http://www.popularmechanics.com/science/air_space/4275571.html
- Travel China Guide. "Great Wall History." Undated. 12/1/09http://www.travelchinaguide.com/china_great_wall/history/
- Tzonis, Alexander and Liane Lefaivre. "Architecture in Europe - Memory and Invention Since 1968." Thames and Hudson Ltd. 1992
- U.S. Senate. "Capitol Building - Virtual Tour." Undated. 11/26/09.http://www.senate.gov/vtour/
- USA Today. "London's Big Ben Rings in 150th Anniversary." 5/29/09. 12/2/09.http://www.usatoday.com/news/world/2009-05-29-big-ben-anniversary_N.htm
UP NEXT
Creaking Floors Served as Security Warning System in Ancient Japan
HowStuffWorks visits Japan to learn more about uguisubari, or nightingale floors, which were features of Nijo Castles and Toji-in Temple.