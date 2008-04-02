The 10 Heaviest Buildings Ever Moved

Moving an entire building is a challenge, but dismantling a massive manor piece by piece and shipping it across an ocean takes the relocation process to a whole new level. That's exactly what happened to Agecroft Hall, an example of Elizabethan Tudor architecture built in the late 1400s in Lancashire, England, along the Irwell River. By the late 1920s, however, much of the stately home had been boxed up and was bound for Richmond, Va.

Why the sudden change of scenery? Although Agecroft Hall enjoyed a long period of prosperity, it eventually entered a state of disrepair before being sold at auction in 1925. A wealthy Virginian named Thomas Williams, Jr. bought the home and had it carefully disassembled. Workers salvaged much of the original building, including a massive panel of lead-glass windows, and shipped the materials to Williams' home state, where it was duplicated -- with a few changes to its configuration -- overlooking the James River [source: Decouteau].

Although records don't indicate how much Agecroft Hall weighed, we can still get a good estimate by comparing the manor to a modern structure. Most wood-framed homes weigh an estimated 60 pounds (27 kilograms) per square foot. Therefore, the 6,000-square-foot (557-square-meter) home would have weighed about 360,000 pounds (163,000 kilograms) [source: Johnson].