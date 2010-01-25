Skyscraper Pictures

Skyscrapers are fascinating engineering feats, but they can also be beautiful additions to city skylines. Travel to new heights with this skyscraper gallery.
In recent years, the skyline of Dubai has seen some drastic changes. Skyscrapers of all shapes and sizes tower over the population and soar into the sky. Next, see one of the most lavish hotels in the world.
The Burj Al Arab is considered the most luxurious hotel in the world, with a seven-star rating. It's also the second-tallest skyscraper that is used solely as a hotel. See another immense structure that calls Dubai home, next.
Standing at 2,625 feet (800 meters), the Burj Khalifa in Dubai is the tallest building in the world. It holds several other records, including the highest observation deck and the tallest freestanding structure. Next, travel to Southeast Asia to see a pair of skyscrapers.
The Petronas Twin Towers in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, boast a height of 1,482 feet (451 meters). Completed in 1998, the skyscrapers are primarily used as office space. What skyscraper topped these towers? Find out next.
Taipei 101 is a recognizable skyscraper located in Taipei, Taiwan. With a height of 1,670 feet (509 meters), it held the record for the world's tallest building from 2004 to 2010. See some more impressive structures in Asia, next.
The Shanghai World Finance Center (left) rises 1,622 feet (494 meters) next to its neighbor, the Jin Mao Tower, which stands at 1,380 feet (421 meters). The unique aperture at the top is a defining feature of the latter building. Next, see a skyscraper that contains a bank.
The Bank of China Tower is easily spotted in the skyline of Hong Kong, with its triangular theme. With a height of 1,205 feet (367 meters), it's the third-tallest building in Hong Kong. Next, see an iconic U.S. skyscraper.
The Empire State Building was the world's tallest building from 1931 to 1973 at a height of 1,454 feet (443 meters). Next, see a close neighbor of this legendary skyscraper.
The Chrysler Building in New York City is an art deco skyscraper that rises 1,046 feet (318 meters) into the Manhattan skyline. See a structure that had a catastrophic ending, next.
The World Trade Center was an architectural marvel. Both of the towers had a whopping 4.3 million square feet of office space. Tragically, the buildings were destroyed on Sept. 11, 2001. Next, see a building that the Sears Company used to own.
The Sears Tower, now Willis Tower, is a recognizable feature in the city skyline of Chicago. It held the record for the tallest building from 1974 to 1998 at a height of 1,730 feet (527 meters). Next, see another building in the "Windy City."
The John Hancock Building in Chicago is an iconic skyscraper. The cross-hatch inspired theme is a distinguishing characteristic of its facade. Can a skyscraper be a pyramid? Find out next.
The Transamerica building is shaped like an elongated pyramid and is the tallest skyscraper in San Francisco. If you thought a pyramid was an odd shape for a building, what about an egg?
30 St Mary Axe, also known as the Gherkin building, to Londoners, resembles the shape of an egg -- or other things. Although not the tallest skyscraper in the city, it does win out with style points. To learn more about skyscrapers, check out the Building & Structures channel.