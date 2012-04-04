10 Earth Day Activities for Families

As you've gone through our list of family Earth Day activities, you've seen examples of ways to make small environmentally aware changes in your life and the lives of your children. Every change has an impact -- if not today, then tomorrow. When you go on record with your kids by suggesting ways they can conserve, recycle or reuse, you make environmental issues personal and more important in their eyes.

Environmental awareness is a long game. Sometimes it means changing entrenched behaviors without any payoff beyond an abiding faith in a better future. If you believe in what Earth Day stands for, sit down and draft a list of resolutions that will make family life at your house a little more environmentally responsible. Post it on your refrigerator this Earth Day with a little ceremony commemorating this special day as the day you decided to make green your absolutely favorite color. Make it a challenge. Make it a goal. Make it a habit.

Related Articles

Sources

California Energy Commission. "Consumer Energy Center - Clothes Washers." (3/28/12). http://www.consumerenergycenter.org/home/appliances/washers.html

Earth Day International. "International Earth Day." (3/27/12). http://www.earthsite.org/

Earth Day Network. "18 Earth-friendly things kids can do to celebrate Earth Day every day." (3/28/12). http://www.deq.state.ok.us/mainlinks/earthday/resources/files/18Earth.pdf

Earth Day Network. "Canopy Project." (3/28/12). http://www.earthday.org/campaign/canopy-project

Earth Day Network. "Ecological Footprint Quiz." (3/27/12). http://www.earthday.org/footprint-calculator

EarthDay.org. "A Billion Acts of Green." (3/27/12). http://act.earthday.org/

EarthDay.org. "Earth Day on the National Mall." (3/27/12). http://act.earthday.org/events/search/distance/40245

EPA. "Earth Day 2012 Events Across the U.S." (3/27/12). http://www.epa.gov/earthday/events.htm

EPA. "Earth Day Take Home Kit." 7/12/11. ." (3/27/12). http://www.epa.gov/earthday/takehomekit.htm#water

LaSpina, Joanne. "Five Things to do With Your Kids This Earth Day." 4/22/11. (3/28/12). http://perkiomenvalley.patch.com/articles/five-things-to-do-with-your-kids-this-earth-day

Miller, Kathryn. "Environmental Literacy and Green Volunteer Opportunities for your Community." Public Libraries Online. (3/28/12). http://www.publiclibrariesonline.org/exclusives/going_green/environmental-literacy-and-green-volunteer-opportunities-your-community

Nature.org. "Ten Ways to Green Your Picnic for the Planet." (3/27/12). http://www.nature.org/earthday/fun/ten-ways-to-green-your-picnic-for-the-planet.xml

Reuse This Bag. "25 Reasons to use Reusable Bags." (3/28/12). http://www.reusethisbag.com/25-reasons-to-go-reusable.asp

Surana, Kavitha. "Hug a Tree, Raise a Glass | An Earth Day To Do List." 4/11/11. (3/27/12). http://tmagazine.blogs.nytimes.com/2011/04/11/hug-a-tree-raise-a-glass-an-earth-day-to-do-list/?ref=earthday

The Nature Conservancy. "Picnic for the Planet Event Locations." (3/27/12). http://www.nature.org/earthday/attend/index.htm

The Nature Conservancy. "The United States of America - Volunteer." (3/28/12). http://www.nature.org/ourinitiatives/regions/northamerica/unitedstates/index.htm

USDA. "Cooperative Extension System Offices." 11/2/11. (3/28/12). http://www.csrees.usda.gov/Extension/