10 Earth Day Activities for Families

Composting makes use of kitchen and garden scraps to create black gold, nutrients for the plants in your garden. Composting also keeps useful, organic waste out of landfills. You don't need an expensive setup to start a compost bin, and starting a small compost pile in your backyard this Earth Day is the perfect way to teach your kids about recycling -- nature's way.

