10 Earth Day Activities for Families

Planting a garden is one of the best ways to share the Earth with your children. It will teach them about the seasons as well as the cycle of life. Gardening offers object lessons in the weather, chemistry and the local wildlife. Your kids will also learn that some creatures like worms, bees and ladybugs are good friends to have in an herb garden or vegetable patch with important jobs to do.

To make this a more Earth Day-focused event, choose to plant some native species in your landscape. Native plants are naturally suited to your local microclimate and typically need little if any extra water or special care. Using native plants and species that don't rely heavily on water in your landscape design is called xeriscaping. It's an earth-friendly practice that can reduce your carbon footprint and cut down on your garden chores at the same time. The environment wins and so do you. For more information about the native species in your area, contact the USDA's Cooperative Extension Office nearest you. The USDA's interactive map will get you started: Cooperative Extension System Offices Map.