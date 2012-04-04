5 Fun Earth Day Games for Kids

4
Go Geocaching
For older kids who might be bored with a run-of-the-mill scavenger hunt, why not give geocaching a shot? It's like a high-tech, interactive treasure hunt. The only thing you'll need is a handheld GPS device. The kids can go to Geocaching.com, enter their location and check out a list of sites where people have hidden geocaches (airtight containers that hold small items). The sites are identified only by their geographical coordinates and maybe a short description, so once the kids have entered the coordinates into the receiver, they're off on an adventure to find the geocache.