5 Fun Earth Day Games for Kids

by Alison Cooper
4

Go Geocaching

For older kids who might be bored with a run-of-the-mill scavenger hunt, why not give geocaching a shot? It's like a high-tech, interactive treasure hunt. The only thing you'll need is a handheld GPS device. The kids can go to Geocaching.com, enter their location and check out a list of sites where people have hidden geocaches (airtight containers that hold small items). The sites are identified only by their geographical coordinates and maybe a short description, so once the kids have entered the coordinates into the receiver, they're off on an adventure to find the geocache.

Follow the Rules

The basic rule of geocaching is: Take an object, leave an object. There's usually a log book that you can sign, and sometimes a camera for snapping your picture. (Note: Never take the camera!)

