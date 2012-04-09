5 Earth Facts to Blow Your Kid’s Mind

Kids these days aren't easily impressed. When you've been raised in an environment where the entire history of human knowledge is readily available by typing a grammatically incorrect sentence into your computer, slinkies and yo-yos might seem a little blah.
But as much information as we have collected and stored, there are still some pretty amazing things happening on our planet that we rarely give a second thought to. And while video games that mimic war are a blast and apps that tell you the closest place to get your favorite ice cream are convenient, kids these days could use a little old-fashioned, eye-widening amazement.
In the next few pages, we'll fill you in on five facts about our planet that will leave your children's minds reeling and remind them that no machine is half as interesting as the real world around us.