How the Siemens We Can Change the World Challenge Works

Part of the Siemens We Can Change the World Challenge is sharing projects so others can do them. Stephanie Rausser/Iconica/ Getty Images

­Students create the projects for the Siemens We Can Change the World Challenge, but the judging is up to teachers and other professionals. These judges have a big job to do. First, they must narrow the pool of entries down to 51 state finalists -- one for each state of the United States and Washington, D.C. From there, judges select the top three teams. This process is based on scores in four areas:

Content

Creativity

Clarity

Adherence to the contest parameters

All 51 state finalists gain recognition from the competition and a prize pack. The top three teams receive grant money to help them put their green plan into action. On top of that, each member of the top three teams receive additional awards:

Third place : A $5,000 savings bond and a Flip camera

Second place : A $5,000 savings bond, a Flip camera and a Discovery field trip

First place: A $5,000 savings bond, a Flip camera, a Discovery field trip and a trip to present the winning project

­The mentors who have worked with the winning teams get to go on the trips as well. Teachers who supervise the top three teams also win a Flip camera and free registration to the next national or area National Science Teachers Association conference. Mentors for the 51 state finalists receive a one-year subscription to Discovery Education Science and a one-year membership to the National Science Teachers Association.

­Of course, since the Siemens We Can Change the World Challenge is founded on the idea of sharing knowledge about sustainability, all projects that follow the entry criteria are posted online for others to share. You can learn more about the Siemens We Can Change the World Challenge and other green initiatives below.

The Siemens Foundation The Siemens Foundation is one of the primary partners behind the Siemens We Can Change the World Challenge. The organization funds other science and technology initiatives as well. One is the Siemens Challenge, a math, science and technology competition for high-school students that awards scholarships to finalists and winners. It also funds scholarships to encourage minority students to become math and science teachers.

Related HowStuffWorks Articles

More Great Links

Sources

Roszkowski, Carly. Personal correspondence. 9/8/2008.

Siemens We Can Change the World Challenge Official Rules

"The Siemens Foundation, Discovery Communications And NSTA Announce Major Partnership To Launch First Ever K-12 Sustainability Education Initiative, Siemens We Can Change The World Challenge." Press release. 7/28/2008.

­