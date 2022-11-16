This Sacred Quarry Is a Cornerstone of Native American Spirituality

" " This undated photo shows how Native Americans have quarried together for catlinite without fighting because it's considered sacred territory. National Park Service

Native Americans have different theories about why catlinite is red. For centuries, the quarry was considered "neutral" by Native tribes. They would go to excavate and work in peace.

"Even enemy tribes would come here and put down their weapons," Drapeau says. "They could be in a quarry pit right next to each other, and they wouldn't do anything because they were doing spiritual work. They were working to have that connection to God."

But origin stories for why each tribe had such sacred connections to the red pipestone differ. According to the legend of the Dakota Sioux, for instance, the Great Spirit sent a flood to cleanse Earth, and many Indigenous people were killed. Their blood seeped down into the stone and that is what gives the pipestone its distinct red color. This tale explains why many Native Americans refer to the pipestone as the "blood of the people," Drapeau says.

Drapeau also says that's why smoking from a pipe made of pipestone quarried there is deeply significant. "So, the pipestone itself represents the blood of our ancestors," she says. "It's very significant because in my way of life that's who we pray to."

Artist Catlin, who met with close to 70 different Native American tribes between 1830 and 1838, including the Pawnee, Cheyenne, Crow and Blackfeet, documented the stories of the pipestone of the Dakota (Sioux), Ihanktonwan Dakota (Yankton Sioux), Te-Moak, and the Sac and Fox Tribe of the Mississippi in Iowa. From Catlin's retelling of the Dakota (Sioux)'s story:

He [the Great Spirit] then told his red children that this red stone was their flesh, that they were made from it, that they must all smoke to him through it, that they must use it for nothing but pipes: and as it belonged alike to all tribes, the ground was sacred, and no weapons must be used or brought upon it.

Just keep in mind, Catlin, who is considered by some as controversial today for often taking too much artistic license, recorded these stories through his own lens, and his perceptions were formed by his time. But they still lend a unique perspective of the different legends of the pipestones' origin.