Science
Please enter terms to search for.
  Prev NEXT  

Advertisement

  1. HowStuffWorks
  2. Science
  3. Environmental Science
  4. Earth Science
  5. Geophysics

7 Wonders of the Natural World

by the Editors of Publications International, Ltd.
6

Great Barrier Reef

The Great Barrier Reef blankets 137,600 square miles and extends a dramatic 1,242 miles along Australia's northeastern coast, making it the largest group of reefs in the world. The reef began forming more than 30 million years ago and is made up of the skeletons of marine polyps. Four hundred species of living polyps can also be found there, along with 1,500 species of fish, as well as crabs, clams, and other sea life. The area is an Australian national park and is visited by two million tourists a year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related

Why Aren't We All on the Same Time Zone?

A Season for Change: The Equinox and Solstice Quiz

Where Does Water Come From?

Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

Advertisement