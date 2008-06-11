Glacier Pictures

One of the most impressive features of the natural world are glaciers. These massive sheets of ice can travel hundreds of miles. This gallery shows some of the main features of glaciers.
Glaciers are gigantic rivers of ice that have the power to alter the face of the Earth.
Tourists climb up the Perito Moreno glacier in Argentina.
View of the southern wall of the Perito Moreno glacier.
The Perto Moreno glacier is 20 miles long with a total surface of 160 square miles.
Cracks in glaciers can be hundreds of feet deep.
Another shot of a crack in the Perito Moreno glacier.
Guides show tourists a no-end drain hole in a glacier.
A view of the Lago Grey glacier in Patagonia, Chile.
The moon appears over the Fairy Glacier.
A ship passes by the Rafael glaciers in the Northern Patagonian Ice Field.
Glaciers break apart as they reach the ocean.
The Aletsch glacier is the largest sheet of ice in the Alps.
Glaciers flow through the mountains of Bylot Island.
This valley is a testament to the power of glaciers.