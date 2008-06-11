Glacier Pictures

One of the most impressive features of the natural world are glaciers. These massive sheets of ice can travel hundreds of miles. This gallery shows some of the main features of glaciers.

Daniel Garcia/AFP/Getty Images Glaciers are gigantic rivers of ice that have the power to alter the face of the Earth.

Daniel Garcia/AFP/Getty Images Tourists climb up the Perito Moreno glacier in Argentina.

Daniel Garcia/AFP/Getty Images View of the southern wall of the Perito Moreno glacier.

Daniel Garcia/AFP/Getty Images The Perto Moreno glacier is 20 miles long with a total surface of 160 square miles.

Daniel Garcia/AFP/Getty Images Cracks in glaciers can be hundreds of feet deep.

Daniel Garcia/AFP/Getty Images Another shot of a crack in the Perito Moreno glacier.

Daniel Garcia/AFP/Getty Images Guides show tourists a no-end drain hole in a glacier.

Rodrigo Arangua/AFP/Getty Images A view of the Lago Grey glacier in Patagonia, Chile.

Fabrice Coffrini/AFP/Getty Images The moon appears over the Fairy Glacier. Glaciers are massive.

Martin Bernetti/AFP/Getty Images A ship passes by the Rafael glaciers in the Northern Patagonian Ice Field.

Martin Bernetti/AFP/Getty Images Glaciers break apart as they reach the ocean.

Fabrice Coffrini/AFP/Getty Images The Aletsch glacier is the largest sheet of ice in the Alps.

Richard Olsenius/National Geographic/Getty Images Glaciers flow through the mountains of Bylot Island.