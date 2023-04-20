The Galapagos and Coco Islands Are 'Building' a Turtle Superhighway

" " Whale shark Coco was tracked in 2020 by the Turtle Island Restoration Network. During a three-week period, she swam 435 miles (700 kilometers) from the Galapagos to the Cocos Islands. Jonathan Green/Turtle Island Restoration Network

Whether it's an official protected swimway or not, sea creatures frequent this migratory route throughout their life cycles. It sees turtles and sharks, including six endangered species: whale sharks, tiger sharks, leatherback turtles, green turtles, silky sharks and scalloped hammerhead sharks, O'Hara says.

Creatures follow this specific route because of its easy navigability.

Advertisement

"Both Cocos Island and the Galapagos are volcanic islands connected by an underwater mountain range," Steiner says. The range is volcanic and therefore magnetic; species use this to navigate from point to point, according to the Center for the Restoration of Endangered Marine Species Association (CREMA).

The seamounts along the swimway's mountain range are packed with biodiversity, providing food for migratory animals along their journeys. The migrators also flock to the Cocos and Galapagos islands for nesting and foraging.

Take the turtle I spotted on the Galapagos' Floreana Island. Flipper tracks from the dune-top nest (off limits to tourists) toward the waves hinted to its likely life stage: nesting. According to our World Expeditions naturalist guide, the Galapagos green turtle averages about 100 eggs per nest, yet only two on average reach the adult stage due to natural predators like crabs and birds.

Once these two hatchlings reach the adult stage and begin to travel, they encounter even more threats, again, commercial fishing. According to the WWF, more than 250,000 turtles around the world die after being caught in fisheries, largely from fishing nets.

These are bad odds for the Galapagos green turtle, which is listed as endangered by WWF. It's even worse news for the leatherback sea turtle, which is on the verge of extinction due to overfishing pressures, Steiner says. The WWF reports that the Pacific Ocean may only have 2,300 adult leatherback females remaining.

The Cocos-Galapagos Swimway was designed to safeguard marine migrators like the sea turtle, but turtles aren't the only animals who would benefit from enhanced protections.

"Island, coastal and marine ecosystems are all linked, and healthy ocean biodiversity helps terrestrial and coastal species that depend, directly or indirectly, on the ocean," O'Hara says.

Thriving ocean biodiversity also helps Earth's climate resilience. "Carbon dioxide is absorbed and stored by marine ecosystems, such as mangroves and by marine creatures themselves," O'Hara says. "Protecting the seas around the Galapagos is not just about protecting marine wildlife. It's about safeguarding the future of our own species."

Now That's Cool Humans aren't the only ones with wanderlust. While turtles regularly travel migratory paths like the Cocos-Galapagos Swimway, they've been known to travel well beyond that. Take the record-breaking leatherback turtle, who made headlines with its 12,774-mile (20,557-kilometer) journey from Indonesia to Oregon in 2008.