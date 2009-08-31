The 10 Biggest Nuclear Reactors

Net Capacity: 5,460 megawatts

Location: Nord, France

Number of Reactors: 6

Output (2010): 36,625.432 gigawatt-hours

Gravelines nuclear power plant cemented its place in history on Aug. 27, 2010, when it delivered its 1,000 billionth kilowatt-hour of electricity. Until then, no other nuclear power site had generated that much -- the figure is twice the amount of electricity consumed annually in the whole of France [source: World Nuclear News].

The French facility isn't the biggest or oldest power plant in the world. How, then, does it manage to consistently churn out power in order to reach the historic milestone before its contemporaries? Gravelines says it owes it success to efficient facility operation and maintenance, standardization procedures and a highly skilled staff. Efficiency like this doesn't just generate more power, however. In more than 30 years of operation, Gravelines has never had a significant safety incident.

Advertisement

The power plant has made a big impact on the local community as well. In three decades of operation, the facility has contributed more than $11 billion in workers' wages and taxes [source: World Nuclear News]. Each of the six reactors at Gravelines is expected to be in operation for another 30 years. If things keep going the way they are, there's no reason to doubt that it will deliver its next 1,000 billionth kilowatt-hour before retiring.