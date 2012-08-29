Nanogenerators & Microgenerators In The Home

For most people, electricity is a fairly abstract idea. It is produced somewhere far away, transported into our homes via lines that are ubiquitous to the point of being invisible, and switched on and off without second thought. Dwindling fossil fuels, dangerous concentrations of emissions, and increasing populations, however, demand a more mindful relationship with energy.
One approach to this is the "smart grid" — and a key element of a smart grid may one day be microgeneration and nanogeneration in each home.
