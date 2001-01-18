How can water cut through steel?

An abrasive jet can cut half-inch thick titanium at the rate of 7 inches per minute when a 30 HP pump is used. The abrasive jet moves in a manner very similar to a slowed-down pen plotter.

Abrasive jets have been used to:

Remove materials inside train tunnels

Help rescue "Baby Jessica" from the well in Midland, Texas

Cut virtually any shape in bullet-proof glass

Cut out the parts for the F-22 and Stealth bomber , and other aircraft and spacecraft

Cut into the hull, using diamond powder abrasive, of the submarine Kursk to recover the bodies of the Russian crew

Remove highway marking strips

Carve wooden signs

Create sculpture

Cut logs in a sawmill

Industries that can use abrasive waterjet and abrasivejet technologies:

Building: Patterns in stone material for floors can be cut. Matching parts of a lettered sign, made from stone and metal can be cut. Special shapes for metal and tile roofs can be cut.

Manufacturing: Precise gears and other intricate parts such as parts made of foam and rubber can be cut without use of any heat, like a laser would produce.

Designers: Intricate shapes can be cut for jewelry, sculptures, and mirrors

Other: Waterjets are used to cut candy bars and diapers, too. There is a special drilling bit for oil exploration that has waterjets on the bottom to speed the drilling process. When used with a directional jets, a waterjet can bore under a road to route fiber optic cable

Click the pressure reading to see and hear 5-second movie clip of a Flow Corporation abrasivejet. A 50 HP pump creates 52,400 PSI pressure for a jet of water and garnet abrasive mixture to cut 1/16-inch steel. This abrasivejet has an internal .013" ruby orifice to produce a .040" diameter jet of water. Look for a few sparks to fly!

Special thanks to ADR Hydro-Cut, Morrisville, N.C., Carl Olsen at WaterJets.org and W. Glenn Howells at Berkeley Chemical Research, Inc. for technical help with this article.

Related HowStuffWorks Articles

More Great Links