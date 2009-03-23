10 Ways to Celebrate Earth Day

The best part about Earth Day is that you can celebrate it whenever you'd like. ­AP Photo /Michelle Poire

­It's great to do something nice for the environment on Earth Day. It's even better to keep it going after Earth Day has passed.

The best way to celebrate Earth Day is to extend the celebration. So if you commemorate Earth Day by setting up a compost bin, make sure you stick with composting your kitchen waste. If you skip a shower to save conserve water, make it a habit to conserve water in other small ways, like only running the washer or the dishwasher when there's a full load.

Once you replace your lightbulbs, remember to turn them off when you leave the room. See if you can get a car pool together for work. Make planting a tree on Earth Day a yearly tradition. And if you find you like volunteering on Earth Day, who knows -- maybe you'll like volunteering for the environment once a month. The Earth will thank you for it, and Earth Day will have done its job.

For more information on Earth Day and related topics, look over the links below.

