10 Ways to Celebrate Earth Day

The benefits of setting up online bill pay will last long past this year's Earth Day. ­iStockphoto.com /iofoto

­­­

­If you buy stuff, chances are you have at least one credit card. It may be necessary for conducting financial transactions these days, but it's actually not necessary to kill trees in the process.

Lots of people have started paying credit card bills and viewing statements online instead of through the mail. It's faster than writing checks, and you don't have to store all that paper. And if everybody in the United States started dealing with money online, it would save almost 19 millions trees every year [source: IdealBite]. It would also save some gas, since the post office wouldn't have to deliver your statements and your payment. If you haven't made the switch yet, Earth Day is a great time to sit down and set everything up.

It doesn't take long. You just have to register your bank account with your credit card's Web site, or register your credit card account with your bank's Web site. This half-hour Earth Day contribution will last for years afterward. It's the gift that keeps on giving.

