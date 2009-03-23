10 Ways to Celebrate Earth Day

Been putting off switching your incandescent lightbulbs to energy-saving fluorescents? Well, you're going to have to do it in the next few years, with many governments (including Britain, the United States, India and Australia) phasing out energy-hogging incandescent bulbs. And there's no time like Earth Day to make a contribution you're going to have to make anyway.

Replacing ­all the bulbs in your house won't take long, and it'll save you money on your energy bill since fluorescents are a lot more efficient than standard lightbulbs (go to Easy Web Calculators to figure out how much). This Earth Day activity will pay off in the long run in both cost and energy savings. Some stores even have fluorescent bulbs on sale for Earth Day, so you can save even more.

Up next: The good kind of decay.

