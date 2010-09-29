10 Ways to Green Your Shopping List

Going shopping? Bring a friend! And don't meet there -- carpool. Jupiterimages

From buying 'green' cleaning products at the grocery store to organic butter at the farmers market, every purchase large and small has an impact on the environment. But this doesn't mean you have to beat yourself up over buying a bag of chips. Having a greener shopping list simply means being conscious of how things are grown and produced. You wouldn't buy a computer without doing research, and the same holds true when it comes to shopping for food and other household items. To be a green-savvy shopper you need to be informed. Here are 10 suggestions to help you navigate the aisles of your local grocery store and stalls at the farmer's market.