10 Ways to Green Your Shopping List

What's the best green shopping tip? Don't shop -- at least not for everything. Why buy what you can grow?

You don't need a huge backyard to produce a significant amount of food. You can easily grow your own produce in containers on front porches, balconies and windowsills. Raising your own food isn't just good for the environment, it's good for you and your wallet.

Square foot gardening gained popularity with the home farming movement of the 1970s and has recently undergone a huge resurgence. It is easy and yields beautiful results. Gardens are built in a raised bed or box divided into a grid. Because plants are grown so close together, these gardens maximize production while using a minimal amount of space. In theory, each square should contain a different type of plant. Be creative and feel free to plant whatever you like. Grow in season, show a little love and your garden will thrive.

Container gardening is another option for growing plants and is a fabulous way to use containers left over from food purchases. You can grow just about anywhere as long as you have light (or grow lights). And as long as it never contained toxic material, pretty much anything that can hold water can be recycled as a planter.

The choices you make in what you consume and how you consume it do matter. You don't have to obsess over every purchase -- just to be aware of the difference your shopping power can make.

Know Your Zone For tips on growing zones, read How Regional Gardening Works.

