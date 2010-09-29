10 Ways to Green Your Shopping List

Plastic trays that held cookies or crackers are great to use for organizing drawers.

Larger containers and aluminum cans that didn't originally contain anything with harsh chemicals can be re-purposed as planters. You can also use them in building models or crafting projects.

Need to wrap a present? Make a gift box out of an empty cereal or cracker box.

Plastic containers from the deli counter are food grade and ideal for storing leftovers.

Forget the brown bag and make your own bento box for carrying your lunch.