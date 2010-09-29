10 Ways to Green Your Shopping List

8
Reuse and Re-purpose
Excess packaging is an inevitable outcome of shopping. Figuring out ways to reuse packaging can range from the mundane to the uniquely fantastic. Creative re-purposing keeps cardboard and plastic out of the garbage or recycling bin and saves you money to boot. Here's a list of suggestions to get you started:
- Plastic trays that held cookies or crackers are great to use for organizing drawers.
- Larger containers and aluminum cans that didn't originally contain anything with harsh chemicals can be re-purposed as planters. You can also use them in building models or crafting projects.
- Need to wrap a present? Make a gift box out of an empty cereal or cracker box.
- Plastic containers from the deli counter are food grade and ideal for storing leftovers.
- Forget the brown bag and make your own bento box for carrying your lunch.
- Spray bottles that haven't held bleach or other toxic chemicals can be reused to hold homemade household cleaners or as spray bottles for plants.