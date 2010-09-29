10 Ways to Green Your Shopping List

Less is More

Bring your own bag to the store -- and avoid shrink-wrapped produce. Thinkstock /Ryan McVay

Much of the food we eat, especially processed items, comes sealed. Even if the packaging is recyclable or made from recycled materials, waste is still being generated. When it comes to packaging, less is always more, so keep these things in mind while shopping:

Avoid buying anything shrink-wrapped.

Bring a small mesh bag to hold produce.

Reuse plastic bags for buying bulk dry goods like oatmeal and granola, which are kept in bins.

Buy larger containers of yogurt rather than individual cups. You can always divide it into portions when you get home.

Buy a tub of butter rather than individually wrapped sticks.

Recycle deli containers for salads and olives.

Look for recycled packaging made with natural dyes and produced using renewable energy (wind, water and solar).

