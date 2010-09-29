10 Ways to Green Your Shopping List

It's no secret that large-scale farming uses a tremendous amount of fossil fuel and water, and leaves pollutants like animal runoff in its wake. Animals raised in factory farms suffer from inhumane treatment including light deprivation, poor ventilation and lack of space. Most are inoculated with a variety of antibiotics and given feed that is not part of a natural diet. All of these practices take an alarming toll on the environment, not to mention the animals involved. What can you do to offset this? Buy your meat, eggs and dairy products from a trusted farm that uses sustainable and humane farming practices. Many smaller farms also sell at local markets and co-ops.

Egg Carton Intel The terms 'free-range,' 'certified humane' and 'certified organic' look good on a carton, but you may be surprised to learn that the labels are misleading. The Humane Society of the United States offers a complete explanation of egg labels to help you make an informed brand decision.