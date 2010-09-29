10 Ways to Green Your Shopping List

Going hand-in-hand with buying seasonally is buying locally. Visiting your local farmers market is beneficial on several levels. It ensures you are getting the freshest possible fruits, vegetables and animal products while supporting area businesses. Participating in a local CSA (community supported agriculture) is another way to get fresh produce. The way a CSA works is pretty simple: You buy shares in the farm and receive part of its weekly harvests in return, and many offer you the chance to pick your own fruits, such as strawberries or blueberries. Yet if you participate in a CSA, be aware that farming involves risks. What you get is dependent upon the success of a particular growing season. And if you're afraid you won't be able to eat all the delicious rewards, split the cost of a CSA share with a neighbor. You won't be disappointed.

Supporting your locally owned co-op is another way to participate in the locavore movement. Many co-ops clearly label what is locally produced, but also carry items that come from all over the country and around the world. If you want more information about where something is from or how it was produced, don't hesitate to ask the people behind the counter.

By giving small farms your business, you are supporting your community and local economy.

