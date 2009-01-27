5 Walkable Cities

by Maria Trimarchi
5
Denver
Denver might be chilly in the winter, but its shopping areas keep people on their feet.
AP Photo/David Zalubowski

Denver may not rank at the very top of Walk Score's rankings -- it earns a 66 on a scale of 100 -- but it's an up-and-comer. As recently as the late 1980s, Denver didn't have any regional-serving walkable urban places, a fancy way of saying that the city's downtown was strictly business and didn't attract people with a mix of housi­ng, jobs, retail stores and entertainment. Today it has four neighborhoods with walk scores of 90 or higher including Cherry Creek, Capitol Hill, Golden Triangle and Lodo. Forty-three percent of Denver's residents live in a neighborhood with a walk score of 70 or higher, and only 19 percent live in ­car-dependent areas [source: Walk Score].

­How is the city making this happen? Denver is an example of how the addition of a comprehensive public transportation system can change a city's landscape. Walkable urban places are expanding along with the city's rail transit system.