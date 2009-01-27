5 Walkable Cities

Miles of paths snake through Boston, like this one over the Charles River. AP Photo /Lisa Poole

­B­oston may be known among car drivers for its maze of streets, but its compact urban design, miles of walking and bike paths, and convenient public transportation system make it easy to get around without a car. Boston's highly walkable neighborhoods include Back Bay-Beacon Hill, South End and Fenway-Kenmore, all of which score just shy of 100 in Walk Score's rankings. The city itself scores 79 out of 100 [source: Walk Score].

Public transit between Boston's outlying neighborhoods and suburbs is easy and cheap. It may be the oldest public transportation system in the country, but it's thoroughly modernized. And, in addition to the ordinary commuter rail, bus and subway options, this system also includes ferries. With so many transportation choices, Boston leads the nation with the highest numbers of residents who walk to work: While the national average is 2.5 percent, a whopping 13.5 percent of commuters walk to work in Boston [source: Christie].

Plus, it's home to "Walking" magazine -- we trust them to know a good walkable city.